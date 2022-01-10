MacDill welcomes home airmen displaced by Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returns to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, from hurricane evacuation orders, October 1, 2022. U.S. Air Force Capt. Konnor Moden, 50th Air Refueling Squadron flight commander, led the aircrew in transporting the aircraft away from Hurricane Ian and back to safety at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zachary Foster)