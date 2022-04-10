Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Ron DeSantis distributes water

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis distributes water with soldiers at Port Charlotte, Florida during Hurricane Ian relief, Oct. 4, 2022. We will continue supporting our state and local partners as long as we are needed, and we will not depart until released by emergency officials.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859611
    VIRIN: 221004-A-RK151-042
    Filename: DOD_109252965
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Gov. Ron DeSantis distributes water, by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22
    #22DODHurricane

