Gov. Ron DeSantis distributes water

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis distributes water with soldiers at Port Charlotte, Florida during Hurricane Ian relief, Oct. 4, 2022. We will continue supporting our state and local partners as long as we are needed, and we will not depart until released by emergency officials.