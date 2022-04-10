NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Navy Price Fighters Hotline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to highly publicized stories of spare parts and equipment overpricing, the Navy established the Price Challenge Hotline in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1979. More than 40 years later, the hotline is still in use and has resulted in cost avoidance totaling more than one billion dollars.