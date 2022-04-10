In response to highly publicized stories of spare parts and equipment overpricing, the Navy established the Price Challenge Hotline in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1979. More than 40 years later, the hotline is still in use and has resulted in cost avoidance totaling more than one billion dollars.
|10.04.2022
|10.04.2022 14:36
|Package
|859610
|221004-N-BJ911-001
|DOD_109252936
|00:01:38
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|1
This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Navy Price Fighters Hotline, by Brian Jones
