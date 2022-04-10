Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Navy Price Fighters Hotline

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Brian Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    In response to highly publicized stories of spare parts and equipment overpricing, the Navy established the Price Challenge Hotline in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1979. More than 40 years later, the hotline is still in use and has resulted in cost avoidance totaling more than one billion dollars.

