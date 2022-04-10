Aircraft Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLANG), 1-111th Aviation Regiment performs necessary maintenance to a CH-47 Chinook to ensure reliable service to the residents of Southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, Oct 4, 2022. Routine maintenance is performed in order to provide readiness to respond at a moments notice to the needs of the state and country.