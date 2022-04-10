Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Readiness

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLANG), 1-111th Aviation Regiment performs necessary maintenance to a CH-47 Chinook to ensure reliable service to the residents of Southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, Oct 4, 2022. Routine maintenance is performed in order to provide readiness to respond at a moments notice to the needs of the state and country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859606
    VIRIN: 221004-A-MZ827-430
    Filename: DOD_109252828
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FL, US

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22
    #22DODHurricane

