Help from all over

Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue K-9 board a UH-60 Black Hawk destined for Pine Island, Florida Oct 4, 2022. The Black Hawk crew “MOJO 09” from the 1-244th Aviation Regiment out of Hammond, Louisiana flew down to assist the Florida Army National Guard and the residents Florida in the recovery effort from the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.
|10.04.2022
|10.04.2022 14:16
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FL, US
