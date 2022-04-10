Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Help from all over

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue K-9 board a UH-60 Black Hawk destined for Pine Island, Florida Oct 4, 2022. The Black Hawk crew “MOJO 09” from the 1-244th Aviation Regiment out of Hammond, Louisiana flew down to assist the Florida Army National Guard and the residents Florida in the recovery effort from the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:16
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22
    #22DODHurricane

