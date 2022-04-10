Help from all over

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue K-9 board a UH-60 Black Hawk destined for Pine Island, Florida Oct 4, 2022. The Black Hawk crew “MOJO 09” from the 1-244th Aviation Regiment out of Hammond, Louisiana flew down to assist the Florida Army National Guard and the residents Florida in the recovery effort from the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.