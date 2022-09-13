304th Rescue Squadron Conducts Maritime Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



304th Rescue Squadron (RSQ) pararescuemen conducted maritime training on the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 13, 2022. The 304th RQS trains pararescuemen to perform combat rescue missions to locate and recover isolated personnel. The 304th RQS is part of the 943d Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, a geographically separated unit of the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, and a tenet unit at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)