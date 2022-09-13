Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    304th Rescue Squadron Conducts Maritime Training

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    304th Rescue Squadron (RSQ) pararescuemen conducted maritime training on the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 13, 2022. The 304th RQS trains pararescuemen to perform combat rescue missions to locate and recover isolated personnel. The 304th RQS is part of the 943d Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, a geographically separated unit of the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, and a tenet unit at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859597
    VIRIN: 220913-F-WT152-021
    Filename: DOD_109252737
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 304th Rescue Squadron Conducts Maritime Training, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PJ
    Air Force Reserve
    pararescuemen
    10th Air Force
    reserve ready
    304th RSQ

