304th Rescue Squadron (RSQ) pararescuemen conducted maritime training on the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 13, 2022. The 304th RQS trains pararescuemen to perform combat rescue missions to locate and recover isolated personnel. The 304th RQS is part of the 943d Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, a geographically separated unit of the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, and a tenet unit at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859597
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-WT152-021
|Filename:
|DOD_109252737
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 304th Rescue Squadron Conducts Maritime Training, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT