    Pass the Word Episode 5: SgtMaj Hensley on his Educational Journey

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220930-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's command senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, about his journey from infantry Marine with a GED diploma to a senior enlisted leader for two higher education institutions working on his doctorate of education. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass the Word Episode 5: SgtMaj Hensley on his Educational Journey, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

