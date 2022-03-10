Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony BRoll

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Servicemembers representing the nations of the Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States participate in the opening ceremony of KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859561
    VIRIN: 221003-M-TH358-1009
    Filename: DOD_109252063
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony BRoll, by Sgt JVonnta Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

