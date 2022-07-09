Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    The September edition of the Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots series. This month we discussed Rekindling Love after Deployment

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859559
    VIRIN: 220907-O-LL008-943
    Filename: DOD_109252060
    Length: 00:53:29
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    This work, Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

