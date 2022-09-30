Technical Sergeant Christopher Johnson, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of Fire Prevention performs his duties inspecting and identifying any fire safety deficiencies around facilities at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, September 29, 2022. Fire Prevention specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 07:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859553
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-EN341-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251941
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, I Am A Red Tail: TSgt Christopher Johnson, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
