    I Am A Red Tail: TSgt Christopher Johnson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Technical Sergeant Christopher Johnson, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of Fire Prevention performs his duties inspecting and identifying any fire safety deficiencies around facilities at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, September 29, 2022. Fire Prevention specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 07:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859553
    VIRIN: 220929-F-EN341-001
    Filename: DOD_109251941
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am A Red Tail: TSgt Christopher Johnson, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Tails
    332d AEW
    Spit Fire
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

