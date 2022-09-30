I Am A Red Tail: TSgt Christopher Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Technical Sergeant Christopher Johnson, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of Fire Prevention performs his duties inspecting and identifying any fire safety deficiencies around facilities at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, September 29, 2022. Fire Prevention specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)