Servicemembers representing the nations of the Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States participate in the opening ceremony of KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859552
|VIRIN:
|221003-M-TH358-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109251919
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony Social Media Reel, by Sgt JVonnta Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT