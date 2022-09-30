Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time and it takes great strength, not weakness, to reach out when in need. Whatever you may be going through, you don't have to go it alone. You can always reach out to your local Chaplain Corps and First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)