Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time and it takes great strength, not weakness, to reach out when in need. Whatever you may be going through, you don't have to go it alone. You can always reach out to your local Chaplain Corps and First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 06:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859544
    VIRIN: 220930-F-HQ196-365
    Filename: DOD_109251722
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT