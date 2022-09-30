Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time and it takes great strength, not weakness, to reach out when in need. Whatever you may be going through, you don't have to go it alone. You can always reach out to your local Chaplain Corps and First Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|09.30.2022
|10.04.2022 06:42
|Package
|859544
|220930-F-HQ196-365
|DOD_109251722
|00:01:12
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
