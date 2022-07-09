81st ERQS HC-130J conducts tactical air refueling with VMM-163 MV-22s

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King assigned to the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducted tactical air refueling with U.S. Marine Corps MV-22s assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 over the Red Sea Sept. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859540
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-DN281-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251710
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
