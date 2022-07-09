Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st ERQS HC-130J conducts tactical air refueling with VMM-163 MV-22s

    RED SEA

    09.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King assigned to the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducted tactical air refueling with U.S. Marine Corps MV-22s assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 over the Red Sea Sept. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859540
    VIRIN: 220907-F-DN281-7001
    Filename: DOD_109251710
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: RED SEA

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    MV-22 Osprey
    1CTCS
    USAF
    CJTF-HOA
    HC-130J Combat King II

