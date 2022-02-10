Patrolling and On Off Drills B-roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, and Philippine Marines conduct patrolling drills during KAMANDAG 6, at San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 2, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 02:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859539
|VIRIN:
|221002-M-TD494-781
|Filename:
|DOD_109251709
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|SANTA ANA/APARRI, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
