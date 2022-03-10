Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald Arrives in San Francisco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221003-N-LH674-2001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) at pier 30/32 in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859531
    VIRIN: 221003-N-LH674-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_109251660
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Arrives in San Francisco, by PO2 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT