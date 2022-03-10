USS Fitzgerald Arrives in San Francisco

221003-N-LH674-2001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moors alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) at pier 30/32 in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859531
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-LH674-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251660
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
