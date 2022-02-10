Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    40th Annual Inagi Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Tama Hills held the 40th Annual Inagi Festival on Sunday, October 2nd. This festival highlights the importance of Tama Hills as well as the close relationship they hold in the Inagi community.

    Caption Information:

    Jeffrey Heagerty
    Tama Hills General Manager

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859521
    VIRIN: 221002-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251403
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Annual Inagi Festival, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Community
    Air Force
    Tama Hills
    Inagi Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT