Florida National Guard begin delivering assets to Islands affected by Hurricane Ian

A Florida National Guard (FLNG) crew chief sits upon the edge of a CH-47 Chinook’s ramp as it flies toward Pine Island, Fla., Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG aviators to deliver much-need supplies.