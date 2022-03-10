A Florida National Guard (FLNG) crew chief sits upon the edge of a CH-47 Chinook’s ramp as it flies toward Pine Island, Fla., Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG aviators to deliver much-need supplies.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859520
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-MZ827-668
|Filename:
|DOD_109251388
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Florida National Guard begin delivering assets to Islands affected by Hurricane Ian, by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
