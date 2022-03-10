Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard begin delivering assets to Islands affected by Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Florida National Guard (FLNG) crew chief sits upon the edge of a CH-47 Chinook’s ramp as it flies toward Pine Island, Fla., Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG aviators to deliver much-need supplies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859520
    VIRIN: 221003-A-MZ827-668
    Filename: DOD_109251388
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard begin delivering assets to Islands affected by Hurricane Ian, by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

