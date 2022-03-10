Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, distributes water to the citizens of Pine Island

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, distributes water to the citizens of Pine Island alongside Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion on Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG soldiers to deliver much-need supplies.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859519
    VIRIN: 221003-A-LB058-581
    Filename: DOD_109251387
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, distributes water to the citizens of Pine Island, by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

