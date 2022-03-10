video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, distributes water to the citizens of Pine Island alongside Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion on Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG soldiers to deliver much-need supplies.