The First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, distributes water to the citizens of Pine Island alongside Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion on Monday, October 3, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG soldiers to deliver much-need supplies.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FL, US
