COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night Part 1

221001-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military service members from the United States and Canada, along with their family members wish six-time MMA world champion, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee (middle), good luck ahead of her Women’s Strawweight MMA title match under ONE Championship. A trilateral native of Singapore, the US and Canada, Lee thanked attending military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).