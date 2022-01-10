Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SINGAPORE

    10.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    221001-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military service members from the United States and Canada, along with their family members wish six-time MMA world champion, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee (middle), good luck ahead of her Women’s Strawweight MMA title match under ONE Championship. A trilateral native of Singapore, the US and Canada, Lee thanked attending military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 21:50
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 221001-N-HG389-0001
    Location: SG

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night Part 1, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MMA
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP
    ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

