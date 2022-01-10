221001-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Oct. 1, 2022) Military service members from the United States and Canada, along with their family members wish six-time MMA world champion, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee (middle), good luck ahead of her Women’s Strawweight MMA title match under ONE Championship. A trilateral native of Singapore, the US and Canada, Lee thanked attending military personnel for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 21:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859518
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-HG389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251381
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC at ONE Championship Fight Night Part 1, by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT