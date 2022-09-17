Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Korea 2022- B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    AFN Humphreys

    B-Roll stringer for the 2022 E3B held on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, the first E3B ever held on the Korean Peninsula. E3B consists of qualifications for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and the new Expert Soldier Badge.

