Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astro Psychiatric Artificial Intelligence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 3rd Class Kelsey Monaghan-Bergson and Cadet 3rd Class Thomas Blalock, USAFA Spark innovation actualizers, share their vision for an Astro Psychiatric Artificial Intelligence project as an AFWERX Spark Tank submission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859497
    VIRIN: 221003-F-UO451-0001
    Filename: DOD_109251252
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astro Psychiatric Artificial Intelligence, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT