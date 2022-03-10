Cadet 3rd Class Kelsey Monaghan-Bergson and Cadet 3rd Class Thomas Blalock, USAFA Spark innovation actualizers, share their vision for an Astro Psychiatric Artificial Intelligence project as an AFWERX Spark Tank submission.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 19:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859497
|VIRIN:
|221003-F-UO451-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109251252
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
