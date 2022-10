U.S. Army Best Squad Day 5 Standup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright, assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks about day five of the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, NC, Oct. 3, 2022. The competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)