    Egypt - September 2022 - Mango Supply Chain

    UPPER EGYPT & DELTA, EGYPT, EGYPT

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    It’s mango season! Egypt has more than 15 varieties of mangoes. USAID staff are enjoying delicious Owaisy mangoes from farmers in Ismailia who received technical assistance from USAID. From the farm to table, USAID helps smallholder farmers in Upper Egypt and the Delta increase their incomes by growing marketable crops that meet international export standards. Under the USAID-funded Feed the Future Egypt Rural Agribusiness Strengthening project, Egyptian farmers and food processors are connecting with local and international markets, gaining access to finance, and increasing their adherence to food safety practices – bettering the lives of all Egyptians.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859489
    VIRIN: 220919-D-D0499-952
    Filename: DOD_109251172
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: UPPER EGYPT & DELTA, EGYPT, EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egypt - September 2022 - Mango Supply Chain, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    Egypt
    Food Security
    climate resilience
    Feed the Future
    increasing income
    small farmers

