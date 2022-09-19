Egypt - September 2022 - Mango Supply Chain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s mango season! Egypt has more than 15 varieties of mangoes. USAID staff are enjoying delicious Owaisy mangoes from farmers in Ismailia who received technical assistance from USAID. From the farm to table, USAID helps smallholder farmers in Upper Egypt and the Delta increase their incomes by growing marketable crops that meet international export standards. Under the USAID-funded Feed the Future Egypt Rural Agribusiness Strengthening project, Egyptian farmers and food processors are connecting with local and international markets, gaining access to finance, and increasing their adherence to food safety practices – bettering the lives of all Egyptians.