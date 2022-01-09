Coast Guardsmen from Port Security Unit 307 conduct operations in Guantanamo Bay Cuba

Coast Guardsmen from Port Security Unit 307 conduct seaward security for Department of Defense assets and personnel at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. During the nine-month deployment, unit operations focused on maritime defense, providing more than 30,000 hours of around-the-clock waterside and shore side anti-terrorism and force protection. U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Glenn Sanchez.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859464
|VIRIN:
|220901-G-G0200-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250879
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Hometown:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
