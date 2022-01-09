Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsmen from Port Security Unit 307 conduct operations in Guantanamo Bay Cuba

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guardsmen from Port Security Unit 307 conduct seaward security for Department of Defense assets and personnel at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. During the nine-month deployment, unit operations focused on maritime defense, providing more than 30,000 hours of around-the-clock waterside and shore side anti-terrorism and force protection. U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Glenn Sanchez.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859464
    VIRIN: 220901-G-G0200-2001
    Filename: DOD_109250879
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Hometown: CLEARWATER, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USCG
    PSU 307
    GTMO
    Cuba
    Guantanamo Bay
    DSF

