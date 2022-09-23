Manufacturing Day Message by USD(A&S) LaPlante

In support of the Department of Defense’s observance of Manufacturing Month, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William A. LaPlante, delivers a message to the workforce from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., on September 23, 2021. Each year, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is held on the first Friday in October in order to recognize the American companies and dedicated workers strengthening U.S. manufacturing and securing defense critical supply chains. (Video by U.S. Army Video (AMVID) Services)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 16:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859457
|VIRIN:
|220923-D-GG979-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250713
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
