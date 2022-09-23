Manufacturing Day Message by USD(A&S) LaPlante

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859457" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In support of the Department of Defense’s observance of Manufacturing Month, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William A. LaPlante, delivers a message to the workforce from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., on September 23, 2021. Each year, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is held on the first Friday in October in order to recognize the American companies and dedicated workers strengthening U.S. manufacturing and securing defense critical supply chains. (Video by U.S. Army Video (AMVID) Services)