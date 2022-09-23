Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manufacturing Day Message by USD(A&S) LaPlante

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    In support of the Department of Defense’s observance of Manufacturing Month, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William A. LaPlante, delivers a message to the workforce from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., on September 23, 2021. Each year, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is held on the first Friday in October in order to recognize the American companies and dedicated workers strengthening U.S. manufacturing and securing defense critical supply chains. (Video by U.S. Army Video (AMVID) Services)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859457
    VIRIN: 220923-D-GG979-001
    Filename: DOD_109250713
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manufacturing Day Message by USD(A&S) LaPlante, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    a&S
    manufacturing
    industrial base

