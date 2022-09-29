Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-9 Feature Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lydia M. Slama, a working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, trains for the air show and discusses K-9 protocol on MCAS Miramar. The feature story is a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes of K-9 handlers and their life-saving dogs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859452
    VIRIN: 220929-M-TK732-1001
    Filename: DOD_109250497
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Feature Story, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    K-9
    MCAS Miramar Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT