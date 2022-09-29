K-9 Feature Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lydia M. Slama, a working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, trains for the air show and discusses K-9 protocol on MCAS Miramar. The feature story is a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes of K-9 handlers and their life-saving dogs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)