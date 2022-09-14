Army Reserve Soldiers participate in All Armed Forces Golf Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor, military intelligence officer, 647th Regional Support Group, and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, represented the U.S. Army Women's Team during the four-day All Armed Forces Golf Tournament held at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from Sept. 11-14. Service members from around the country and the world competed for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win.