U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor, military intelligence officer, 647th Regional Support Group, and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, represented the U.S. Army Women's Team during the four-day All Armed Forces Golf Tournament held at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from Sept. 11-14. Service members from around the country and the world competed for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859448
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-SZ193-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250444
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers participate in All Armed Forces Golf Tournament, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
