    Army Reserve Soldiers participate in All Armed Forces Golf Tournament

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Eraina Manor, military intelligence officer, 647th Regional Support Group, and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, represented the U.S. Army Women's Team during the four-day All Armed Forces Golf Tournament held at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from Sept. 11-14. Service members from around the country and the world competed for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859448
    VIRIN: 221003-A-SZ193-001
    Filename: DOD_109250444
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Army Reserve
    Reserve Soldier
    all army sports
    Serve With Us

