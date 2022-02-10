New York Army National Guard CH-47 crews on duty in Florida

A crew member's view from a CH-47F Chinook helicopter operated by New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment after dropping off civilian rescue personnel and a vehicle on Sanibel Island, Florida on October 2, 2022. At the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York National Guard deployed 2 CH-47F aircraft and 11 Soldiers to assist the Florida National Guard in responding to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. No sound. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samuel Sacco)
|10.02.2022
|10.03.2022 13:02
|B-Roll
