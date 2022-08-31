Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Welford Munitions Training

    RAF WELFORD, WBK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Did you know our Munitions Airmen support Bomber Task Force missions that occur at the 501st CSW? This past month, the 420th MUNS at RAF Welford provided munitions support for a month-long B-52 BTF mission from Minot AFB. BTFs are intended to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, and demonstrate readiness and lethality across Europe.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:49
    Location: RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB

    Pathfinders
    MUNS
    501 CSW
    501CSW

