RAF Welford Munitions Training

Did you know our Munitions Airmen support Bomber Task Force missions that occur at the 501st CSW? This past month, the 420th MUNS at RAF Welford provided munitions support for a month-long B-52 BTF mission from Minot AFB. BTFs are intended to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, and demonstrate readiness and lethality across Europe.
|08.31.2022
|10.03.2022 11:49
|Package
|859437
|220831-F-IM475-1001
|DOD_109250228
|00:01:22
|RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB
|0
|0
