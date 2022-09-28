Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charleston, South Carolina B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Various shots from around the City. Charleston is vulnerable to the impacts of Coastal Storms, and the Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Storm Risk Management Study to investigate coastal storm impacts on the Charleston peninsula and, in partnership with the City of Charleston and its stakeholders, explore effective, economically-viable and environmentally-sound solutions to mitigate risks and build enduring coastal storm resiliency. This four-year feasibility study began in 2018 and will conclude with submission of a final detailed report to Congress in the summer of 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859435
    VIRIN: 220928-A-OI229-560
    Filename: DOD_109250188
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charleston, South Carolina B-Roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    Sea-level Rise
    Storm Damage Reduction
    Coastal Storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT