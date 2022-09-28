Various shots from around the City. Charleston is vulnerable to the impacts of Coastal Storms, and the Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Storm Risk Management Study to investigate coastal storm impacts on the Charleston peninsula and, in partnership with the City of Charleston and its stakeholders, explore effective, economically-viable and environmentally-sound solutions to mitigate risks and build enduring coastal storm resiliency. This four-year feasibility study began in 2018 and will conclude with submission of a final detailed report to Congress in the summer of 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859435
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-OI229-560
|Filename:
|DOD_109250188
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charleston, South Carolina B-Roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
