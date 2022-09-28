Charleston, South Carolina B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various shots from around the City. Charleston is vulnerable to the impacts of Coastal Storms, and the Charleston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Storm Risk Management Study to investigate coastal storm impacts on the Charleston peninsula and, in partnership with the City of Charleston and its stakeholders, explore effective, economically-viable and environmentally-sound solutions to mitigate risks and build enduring coastal storm resiliency. This four-year feasibility study began in 2018 and will conclude with submission of a final detailed report to Congress in the summer of 2022.