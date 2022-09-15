During this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium, participants of the Young Investigators Competition presented a series of scientific research focused on warfighter health. Selected presenters encompassed the top 1% of the more than 2,345 abstracts submitted for review during the conference.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859431
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-PO177-261
|Filename:
|DOD_109250163
|Length:
|01:06:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHSRS 2022 Young Investigators Presentations Pt.2, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT