    NAVFAC Celebrates Energy Awareness Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    NAVFAC Celebrates National Energy Awareness Month. RDML Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering System Command Pacific shares his thoughts about the importance of energy awareness.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 10:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859425
    VIRIN: 221002-N-LH273-1001
    Filename: DOD_109250146
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Celebrates Energy Awareness Month, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Pacific
    Energy Awareness

