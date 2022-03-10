220829-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 3, 2022) Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) – “I Am Team NAVFAC.” The Energy Program provides products and services to customers throughout our area of responsibility to support the Navy’s efforts to improve energy security on its military installations. The Energy Program is exciting and always changing, but it’s also extremely satisfying to do our part in assuring that the Navy can perform its mission. NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 10:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|859421
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-ST310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250057
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am Team NAVFAC – Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for NAVFAC MIDLANT, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of the Navy
LEAVE A COMMENT