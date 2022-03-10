I Am Team NAVFAC – Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for NAVFAC MIDLANT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220829-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 3, 2022) Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) – “I Am Team NAVFAC.” The Energy Program provides products and services to customers throughout our area of responsibility to support the Navy’s efforts to improve energy security on its military installations. The Energy Program is exciting and always changing, but it’s also extremely satisfying to do our part in assuring that the Navy can perform its mission. NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)