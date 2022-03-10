Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am Team NAVFAC – Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for NAVFAC MIDLANT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    220829-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 3, 2022) Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) – “I Am Team NAVFAC.” The Energy Program provides products and services to customers throughout our area of responsibility to support the Navy’s efforts to improve energy security on its military installations. The Energy Program is exciting and always changing, but it’s also extremely satisfying to do our part in assuring that the Navy can perform its mission. NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 10:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859421
    VIRIN: 221003-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_109250057
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Team NAVFAC – Meet Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for NAVFAC MIDLANT, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT