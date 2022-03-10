Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Michael B. Ellis

Michael B. Ellis was a United States Army sergeant and a recipient of the United States military's highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in World War I. During the entire day’s engagement he operated far in advance of the first wave of his company, voluntarily undertaking most dangerous missions and single-handedly attacking and reducing machinegun nests.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859420
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250043
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
