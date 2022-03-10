Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Michael B. Ellis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Michael B. Ellis was a United States Army sergeant and a recipient of the United States military's highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in World War I. During the entire day’s engagement he operated far in advance of the first wave of his company, voluntarily undertaking most dangerous missions and single-handedly attacking and reducing machinegun nests.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)