    SEFTAF-AF Director of Operations, Col. Tim Shaffer, highlights the significance of Africa Lion exercise

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    10.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Col. Timothy Shaffer, Director Of Operations G-3 at U.S. Army Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF), reminds the force the importance and significance of African Lion (AL) combined exercises during AL 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859416
    VIRIN: 221003-A-PK275-669
    Filename: DOD_109249935
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEFTAF-AF Director of Operations, Col. Tim Shaffer, highlights the significance of Africa Lion exercise, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    logistics
    combined exercise
    311 ESC
    SETAF
    311 Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Africa Lion 2022

