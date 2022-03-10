SEFTAF-AF Director of Operations, Col. Tim Shaffer, highlights the significance of Africa Lion exercise

Col. Timothy Shaffer, Director Of Operations G-3 at U.S. Army Southern European Task Force - Africa (SETAF-AF), reminds the force the importance and significance of African Lion (AL) combined exercises during AL 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 09:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859416
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-PK275-669
|Filename:
|DOD_109249935
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
