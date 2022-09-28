Want to build something with your hands? Stuttgart Family and MWR sponsors a wood working workshop on Kelley Barracks. This course holds a four-week Introduction to Woodshop every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Woodshop & Framing Studio where you learn everything included in the woodworking process.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859414
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-PW030-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249908
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to Wood Processing Workshop, by SN Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT