Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction to Wood Processing Workshop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.28.2022

    Video by Seaman Tristan Kyle Labuguen 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Want to build something with your hands? Stuttgart Family and MWR sponsors a wood working workshop on Kelley Barracks. This course holds a four-week Introduction to Woodshop every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Woodshop & Framing Studio where you learn everything included in the woodworking process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859414
    VIRIN: 221003-N-PW030-001
    Filename: DOD_109249908
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to Wood Processing Workshop, by SN Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kelley Barracks
    woodwork
    AFN Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT