U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division and supporting units continue to deter aggression while standing shoulder to shoulder with our Allies to maintain security and stability in Europe. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859401
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249749
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Infantry Division reassures and deters, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
