    1st Infantry Division reassures and deters

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    10.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division and supporting units continue to deter aggression while standing shoulder to shoulder with our Allies to maintain security and stability in Europe. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 10:15
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 

    This work, 1st Infantry Division reassures and deters, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

