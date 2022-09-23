USAREUR-AF commander talks suicide prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859396" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, shares insight on ways leaders at all levels can be proactive when it comes to suicide prevention in a television spot recorded at Defense Media Activity Wiesbaden, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, September 23, 2022. The video was recorded for National Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)