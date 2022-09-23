Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF commander talks suicide prevention

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, shares insight on ways leaders at all levels can be proactive when it comes to suicide prevention in a television spot recorded at Defense Media Activity Wiesbaden, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, September 23, 2022. The video was recorded for National Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 05:33
    Category: PSA
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    StrongerTogether
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

