Nordic Strike 22 HIMARS arrival & launch b-roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, perform a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration exercise while being escorted by Swedish close protection team soldiers, assigned to Military Region North, during Nordic Strike 22—a Swedish Army-led, 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa-supported live-fire exercise—at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden, Sep. 27, 2022. U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible forces for its Swedish partner, that exercises multi-domain capabilities while enhancing readiness and lethality to defend against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson & Spc. Devin Klecan)



---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – USAF MC-130J LANDING ON AIRFIELD AT VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SWEDEN

(00:27) WIDE SHOTS – M142 HIMARS EXITING USAF MC-130J

(00:37) WIDE SHOT – M142 HIMARS CREW PERFORMS VEHICLE INSPECTION

(00:41) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH CLOSE PROTECTION TEAM SOLDIERS WALK TOWARDS HIMARS CREW

(00:47) MEDIUM SHOT – SWEDISH SOLDIERS IN FRONT OF M142 HIMARS

(00:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – CREW DOWNLOADING GEAR

(01:05) MEDIUM SHOT - HIMARS LEAVING AIRFIELD

(01:09) VARIOUS SHOTS - M142 HIMARS IN TRANSIT TO FIRING POINT

(01:49) VARIOUS SHOTS - M142 HIMARS ARRIVES TO FIRING POINT

(02:16) WIDE SHOT - VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SWEDISH, AND U.S. FLAGS

(02:22) VAROUS SHOTS - HIMARS PULLS ONTO FIRING RANGE

(02:27) VARIOUS SHOTS - HIMARS CREW PERFORMS FINAL CHECKS

(02:42) VARIOUS SHOTS - DISTINGUISHED VISITORS AND SWEDISH SOLDIER AWAITING HIMARS LAUNCH

(02:58) VARIOUS SHOTS - M142 HIMARS LAUNCH

(05:08) VARIOUS SHOTS - HIMARS LEAVES FIRING RANGE

(05:21) VARIOUS SHOTS - HIMARS CREW MEMBERS MEET DISTINGUISHED VISITORS

(05:59) MEDIUM SHOT - MAJ. GEN. MARANIAN AND BRIG. GEN. LAURA SWAAN WREDE ECHANGE GIFTS

(06:23) DISTINGUISHED VISITORS LEAVE