Nordic Strike 22 Prelaunch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 56th Artillery Command and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, in Europe as part of an immediate response force, work alongside Swedish soldiers to verify the coordinates of downrange targets. Swedish Army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators, assigned to I 19, Norrbottens Regiment, calibrate, launch and fly a RQ-20 Puma UAV before the start of Nordic Strike 22—a Swedish Army-led, 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa-supported live-fire exercise—at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden, Sep. 26, 2022. Nordic Strike 22 is a bilateral field artillery live-fire exercise in which U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible forces for its Swedish partner, that exercises multi-domain capabilities while enhancing readiness and lethality to defend against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson & Spc. Devin Klecan)



---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS- U.S. AND SWEDISH SOLDIERS VERIFY TARGET COORDINATES VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SWEDEN



(00:44) VARIOUS SHOTS- SWEDISH SOLDIERS CALIBRATE, LAUNCH AND FLY RQ-20 PUMA UAV