A U.S. Air Force MC-130 assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, Special Operations Command, lands at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden, to support efforts in the rapid deployment of U.S. Army long-range precision fires in Europe during Nordic Strike 22, Sept. 27, 2022. Nordic Strike 22 is a bilateral field artillery live-fire exercise in which U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible forces for its Swedish partner, that exercises multi-domain capabilities while enhancing readiness and lethality to defend against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859390
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-EE340-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109249685
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army supports Swedish exercise Nordic Strike 22 with rapid deployment of HIMARS, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT