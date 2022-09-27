US Army supports Swedish exercise Nordic Strike 22 with rapid deployment of HIMARS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force MC-130 assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, Special Operations Command, lands at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden, to support efforts in the rapid deployment of U.S. Army long-range precision fires in Europe during Nordic Strike 22, Sept. 27, 2022. Nordic Strike 22 is a bilateral field artillery live-fire exercise in which U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible forces for its Swedish partner, that exercises multi-domain capabilities while enhancing readiness and lethality to defend against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)