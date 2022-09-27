Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army supports Swedish exercise Nordic Strike 22 with rapid deployment of HIMARS

    VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SWEDEN

    09.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130 assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, Special Operations Command, lands at Vidsel Test Range, Sweden, to support efforts in the rapid deployment of U.S. Army long-range precision fires in Europe during Nordic Strike 22, Sept. 27, 2022. Nordic Strike 22 is a bilateral field artillery live-fire exercise in which U.S. Army Europe and Africa provides ready, combat-credible forces for its Swedish partner, that exercises multi-domain capabilities while enhancing readiness and lethality to defend against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220927-A-EE340-001
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: VIDSEL TEST RANGE, SE

    This work, US Army supports Swedish exercise Nordic Strike 22 with rapid deployment of HIMARS, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    NordicStrike

