As we come to the end of hurricane season, we sat down with SrA Vicks from Tyndalls Safety Office to learn some tips to remember during this time of year.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 21:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|859368
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249245
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safely Tyndall: Hurricane Preparedness, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
