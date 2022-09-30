Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safely Tyndall: Hurricane Preparedness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As we come to the end of hurricane season, we sat down with SrA Vicks from Tyndalls Safety Office to learn some tips to remember during this time of year.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 21:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859368
    VIRIN: 220928-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_109249245
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safely Tyndall: Hurricane Preparedness, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Safety
    Preparedness
    Tyndall Air Force Base

