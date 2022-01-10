Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIRSTA CLearwater SAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conduct urban search and rescue in Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1, 2022. Coast Guard crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessments and pollution response. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Chad Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859361
    VIRIN: 221001-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109249177
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRSTA CLearwater SAR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    AIRSTA Clearwater
    STORM22
    hurricaneian22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT