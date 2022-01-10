AIRSTA CLearwater SAR

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conduct urban search and rescue in Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1, 2022. Coast Guard crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessments and pollution response. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer First Class Chad Watson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859361
|VIRIN:
|221001-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109249177
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
