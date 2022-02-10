Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club holds induction on Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division are inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Induction into SAMC indicates that a noncommissioned officer has demonstrated the highest standards of excellence. Members of the prestigious club exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for their Families. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859355
    VIRIN: 221002-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109249127
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club holds induction on Fort Stewart, by PFC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    SAMC
    ROTM

