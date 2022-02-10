Sergeant Audie Murphy Club holds induction on Fort Stewart

Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division are inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Induction into SAMC indicates that a noncommissioned officer has demonstrated the highest standards of excellence. Members of the prestigious club exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for their Families. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859355
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249127
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
