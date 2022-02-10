Sergeant Audie Murphy Club holds induction on Fort Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division are inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2022. Induction into SAMC indicates that a noncommissioned officer has demonstrated the highest standards of excellence. Members of the prestigious club exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for their Families. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)