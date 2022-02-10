Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard conducts traffic control

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) provide traffic control for citizens affected by Hurricane Ian. Multiple intersections are without stop light power and are assisting the people of Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859347
    VIRIN: 221002-A-RK151-789
    Filename: DOD_109249014
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FL, US

    This work, FL National Guard conducts traffic control, by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

