FL National Guard conducts traffic control

Soldiers with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) provide traffic control for citizens affected by Hurricane Ian. Multiple intersections are without stop light power and are assisting the people of Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 2, 2022.
|10.02.2022
|10.02.2022 16:25
|B-Roll
|FL, US
