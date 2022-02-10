Hazardous material incident exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members with the 167th Airlift Wing emergency management function and fire department gear up in preparation for a hazardous materials incident exercise in the 167th base fire department, Martinsburg West Virginia, Oct. 2, 2022. This interagency exercise is conducted yearly to maintain readiness and skills needed to respond to, mitigate and contain a hazmat incident.