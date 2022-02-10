Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazardous material incident exercise

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Sechler 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Members with the 167th Airlift Wing emergency management function and fire department gear up in preparation for a hazardous materials incident exercise in the 167th base fire department, Martinsburg West Virginia, Oct. 2, 2022. This interagency exercise is conducted yearly to maintain readiness and skills needed to respond to, mitigate and contain a hazmat incident.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859346
    VIRIN: 221002-F-DO661-018
    Filename: DOD_109248985
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    This work, Hazardous material incident exercise, by SrA Steven Sechler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Civil Engineering
    Department
    Hazmat
    Air Force

