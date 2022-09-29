Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers hosted DJ Hawk, DJ Ebonix, Abrina, and crew members, to a tour of the detention facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 29, 2022. The entertainment group received an operations brief and witnessed an extraction and a military working dog demonstration. They also visited the reception room, Charlie area, and the
the Morale Welfare Recreation tent. Later that evening DJ Hawk, aka Alexander Haq, music producer, radio producer, and content creator, from Houston performed with his friends for service members from throughout the camp.
U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 12:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|859345
|VIRIN:
|220929-D-VN697-471
|Filename:
|DOD_109248955
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DJ Hawk and Friends Tour Camp Arifjan, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
