    DJ Hawk and Friends Tour Camp Arifjan

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.29.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers hosted DJ Hawk, DJ Ebonix, Abrina, and crew members, to a tour of the detention facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 29, 2022. The entertainment group received an operations brief and witnessed an extraction and a military working dog demonstration. They also visited the reception room, Charlie area, and the
    the Morale Welfare Recreation tent. Later that evening DJ Hawk, aka Alexander Haq, music producer, radio producer, and content creator, from Houston performed with his friends for service members from throughout the camp.
    U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 859345
    VIRIN: 220929-D-VN697-471
    Filename: DOD_109248955
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJ Hawk and Friends Tour Camp Arifjan, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detention Facility
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    DJ Hawk Entertainment

