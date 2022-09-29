DJ Hawk and Friends Tour Camp Arifjan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers hosted DJ Hawk, DJ Ebonix, Abrina, and crew members, to a tour of the detention facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 29, 2022. The entertainment group received an operations brief and witnessed an extraction and a military working dog demonstration. They also visited the reception room, Charlie area, and the

the Morale Welfare Recreation tent. Later that evening DJ Hawk, aka Alexander Haq, music producer, radio producer, and content creator, from Houston performed with his friends for service members from throughout the camp.

U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia