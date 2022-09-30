Minuteman Scholarship Benefits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet Clinton Kobe, a Maryland Army National Guard Minuteman Scholarship recipient at the University of Maryland, and Mary Jane Jernigan, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, talk about the benefits the award provides to students at the 1SG Fred G. Coleman Readiness Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Sept. 30, 2022. The Minuteman Scholarship covers a cadet's tuition and fees for four years of their college education. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)