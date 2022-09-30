Minuteman Scholarship Benefits

Cadet Clinton Kobe, a Maryland Army National Guard Minuteman Scholarship recipient at the University of Maryland, and Mary Jane Jernigan, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, talk about the benefits the award provides to students at the 1SG Fred G. Coleman Readiness Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Sept. 30, 2022. The Minuteman Scholarship covers a cadet's tuition and fees for four years of their college education. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
