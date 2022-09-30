Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman Scholarship Benefits

    HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadet Clinton Kobe, a Maryland Army National Guard Minuteman Scholarship recipient at the University of Maryland, and Mary Jane Jernigan, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, talk about the benefits the award provides to students at the 1SG Fred G. Coleman Readiness Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on Sept. 30, 2022. The Minuteman Scholarship covers a cadet's tuition and fees for four years of their college education. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 12:24
    Location: HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, US 

    University of Maryland
    College Education
    Minuteman Scholarship

