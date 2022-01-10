Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Florida’s Assistant Adjutant General Visit Ft. Myers in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Florida National Guard’s 1-111th Aviation Regiment is flying missions from the Southwest Florida International Airport in Ft. Myers to provide aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard Bureau Chief and Florida’s Assistant Adjutant General visited the Southwest International Airport Saturday, October 1st, to visit the Soldiers there and get a birds-eye view of the current state of the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 06:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859339
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_109248766
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FT. MYERS, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Florida’s Assistant Adjutant General Visit Ft. Myers in Wake of Hurricane Ian, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT