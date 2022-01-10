The Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Florida’s Assistant Adjutant General Visit Ft. Myers in Wake of Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Florida National Guard’s 1-111th Aviation Regiment is flying missions from the Southwest Florida International Airport in Ft. Myers to provide aid to citizens affected by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard Bureau Chief and Florida’s Assistant Adjutant General visited the Southwest International Airport Saturday, October 1st, to visit the Soldiers there and get a birds-eye view of the current state of the region.