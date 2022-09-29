Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assesses Hurricane Ian damage

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew From Air Station Miami observes the damage to the Sanibel Causeway in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2021. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Spencer Riegel)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859332
    VIRIN: 220930-G-G0107-1125
    Filename: DOD_109248583
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    storm
    florida
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian
    aerial assessment

