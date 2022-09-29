Coast Guard assesses Hurricane Ian damage

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew From Air Station Miami observes the damage to the Sanibel Causeway in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2021. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Spencer Riegel)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859332
|VIRIN:
|220930-G-G0107-1125
|Filename:
|DOD_109248583
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
